May 21, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 21, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Barbara Piontek;CEO & President of the Management Board

* Jaroslaw Jedrysek;Chief Financial Officer

* Tomasz Duda;Vice-President of the Management Board for Development

* Wlodzimierz Herezniak;Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Trade



=====================

Barbara Piontek;CEO&President of the Management Board -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the results conference of the JSW Group. My name is Barbara Piontek. I'm the Acting CEO as of the 1st of March of 2021. I'd like to welcome the management team. On my left side, we have Mr. Jaroslaw Jedrysek, who is the CFO. On my right side, we have the Development Response Management Board Member, Mr. Tomasz Duda. He's also Acting Technological Director. And then we also have Wlodzimierz Herezniak, who's responsible for sales.



So it's very important for JSW to have the stable development of the company. We're able to