Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Edward Pazdziorko
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Technical & Operational Matters
* Robert Ostrowski
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters
* Sebastian Bartos
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Sales
* Tomasz Cudny
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board
=====================
Tomasz Cudny - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board
Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the conference which will be run by the management team of JSW Group, the results in Q3 2022 and the results during the first 9 months of the year. The Management Board is today Robert Ostrowski, who is principally responsible for financial matters;
Q3 2022 Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...