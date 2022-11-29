Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Edward Pazdziorko

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Technical & Operational Matters

* Robert Ostrowski

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters

* Sebastian Bartos

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Sales

* Tomasz Cudny

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board



Tomasz Cudny - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board



Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the conference which will be run by the management team of JSW Group, the results in Q3 2022 and the results during the first 9 months of the year. The Management Board is today Robert Ostrowski, who is principally responsible for financial matters;