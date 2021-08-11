Aug 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. - Analyst



Hi. Thanks to everyone for joining our discussion today. I'm Rick Schafer, Oppenheimer's lead semiconductor analyst. I'm joined today by Nick Aberle, VP of Finance at MaxLinear; and Brian Nugent, Senior Director of FPGA from MaxLinear also, obviously. So warm welcome to you guys. Glad you could join us. Thanks for joining us. Appreciate it. Good to see you.



Nick Aberle - MaxLinear, Inc. - VP, Finance



Thank you. Good to see you as well.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. - AnalystSo if it's okay, maybe just a conversation, maybe a little bit higher level. You guys have always been a big broadband player. I think you kind of -- everybody knows you diversified into some high-growth connectivity infrastructure markets here in the last couple of years with some key acquisitions. And I think those are paying off, I think everybody would agree.But I thought maybe just to level set everybody at the beginning of the conversation,