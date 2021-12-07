Dec 07, 2021 / 05:40PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon and welcome back to the Barclays Global TMT Conference.



I'm Tom O'Malley. I cover SMID [capped] semiconductors here at Barclays.



We're happy to have MaxLinear here; and Steve Litchfield, the CFO. Steve, thank you for joining us this afternoon.



Steven G. Litchfield - MaxLinear, Inc. - CFO & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer



Great. Thanks, Tom.



Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So I think that the best way to start -- I think you had a couple slides. Why don't you walk through those? And then we can just hop into Q&A afterwards.



Steven G. Litchfield - MaxLinear, Inc. - CFO & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer



Sure. Sounds good. I don't know who is controlling the slides, but maybe we can -- if someone can help me navigate that.



Thomas James O'