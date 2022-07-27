Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the MaxLinear Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Leslie Green, Investor Relations. Thank you, Leslie. You may begin.
Leslie Green -
Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Today's call is being hosted by Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer.
After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our guidance for the third quarter 2022 revenue, revenue growth expectations in our principal target markets and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, effective tax rate and interest and other expense. In addition, we will make forward-looking statements relating to trends, opportunities and
Q2 2022 Maxlinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...