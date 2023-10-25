Q3 2023 Maxlinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to MaxLinear's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Leslie Green, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Leslie Green -



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on today's conference call, to discuss MaxLinear's third quarter 2023 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer.



After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our guidance for the fourth quarter 2023, including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP tax rate, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.



In addition, we will make forward-looking