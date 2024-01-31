Q4 2023 Maxlinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Steven G. Litchfield - MaxLinear, Inc. - CFO & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer



Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO.



After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws including statements relating to our guidance for the first quarter of 2024, including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.



In addition, we will make forward-looking