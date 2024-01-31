Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the MaxLinear Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Litchfield, CFO and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. Thank you, Steve. You may begin.
Steven G. Litchfield - MaxLinear, Inc. - CFO & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer
Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO.
After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws including statements relating to our guidance for the first quarter of 2024, including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.
In addition, we will make forward-looking
Q4 2023 Maxlinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...