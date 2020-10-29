Jumbo Interactive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Susan Margaret Forrester - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and I'd like to warmly welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Jumbo Interactive Limited. My name is Susan Forrester, and I am the Chair of Jumbo.



This year, we are conducting the AGM through a virtual meeting platform provided by our share registry, Computershare, in conjunction with the Lumi meeting management platform. The natural physical meeting this year has been obviated by temporary regulations allowing virtual meetings due to the continual developments in relation to COVID-19 with restrictions on meeting sizes, travel and other considerations, including the health and safety of our shareholders and company employees. Among other things, we hope that by holding a virtual meeting will encourage greater participation and engagement of our shareholders this year and will be much easier for you to attend.



If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this