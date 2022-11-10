Jumbo Interactive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Susan Margaret Forrester - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Independent Chair of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 AGM of Jumbo Interactive Limited. I am Susan Forrester, the Chair of the Board, and I'd like to thank you all for attending our hybrid AGM today, where we have shareholders joining us here physically at our offices, in Toowong and also online on the Computershare meeting platform.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging Yagara and Turrbal peoples and pay my respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. I'd like to also extend my respect to any aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people who are joining us for the presentation today.



It's now 11:00 a.m. here in Brisbane, the nominated time for the meeting, and I've been advised by the company secretary that a quorum is present, so I am happy to declare the meeting open.



Let me just make some introductions. Joining me for this AGM today are Sharon Christensen, Non-Executive Director; Giovanni Rizzo, Non-Executive Director; Mike Veverka, Director and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Todd,