Full Year 2023 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jumbo Interactive FY '23 Results Briefing. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mike Veverka, CEO and Founder. Please go ahead.



Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet and pay our respects to all elders, past and emerging. Today, I am joined by our CFO, Dave Todd, to present our financial results for FY '23.



Turning now to our FY '23 report card. We delivered improvements on most key metrics, most notably, the EBITDA margin. The Powerball run in June this year, including the $60 million and $100 million jackpots, helped us achieve an EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of acquisitions of 51%. This was ahead of the 48% margin guidance in May and ahead of the original margin guidance range of 48% to 50% we set at the beginning of