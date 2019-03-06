Mar 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Lincoln Educational Services Earning Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Michael Polyviou. Sir, please go ahead.



Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of this call will be archived on the company's website.



Statements made by Lincoln's management team during today's call regarding the company's business that are not historical facts may be forward-looking