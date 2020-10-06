Oct 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Thank you for joining us today. Our next speaker is Scott Shaw, CEO and President of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation that are known as Lincoln Tech. The stock trades on NASDAQ and the ticker symbol is L-I-N-C. Lincoln Tech is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented postsecondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in 5 principal areas of study: health sciences; automotive technology; skilled trades; hospitality services; and business and information technology. Lincoln has provided the nation's workforce, skill technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states.
Our speaker today is Scott Shaw. He is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Lincoln Tech. He has been part of the Lincoln Tech team since 2001, having served in various capacities at the company as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, as well as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development.
Lincoln Educational Services Corp at Lytham Partners Investor Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript
