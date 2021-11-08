Nov 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Lincoln Educational Services Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Michael Polyviou. Sir, you may begin.
Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member
Thank you, Bloop and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.
Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.
Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding the company's business
Q3 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...