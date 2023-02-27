Feb 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Polyviou. Please go ahead.



Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu. Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website. Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding the company's business that are