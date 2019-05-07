Q1 2019 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning everybody. Welcome to Kendrion's Q1 2019 results teleconference. My name is Jozef van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO. And with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our Interim CFO.



I will start the meeting with some remarks regarding our Q1 results, after which we have time for Q&A. We will post a [recording] at the end of the Q&A on Kendrion's website as soon as is practical.



We would like to draw your attention to the fact that certain statements contained in my remarks and in the answer to your questions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward