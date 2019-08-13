Half Year 2019 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Well, good afternoon, everybody, here in the Crowne Plaza and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and First Half 2019 Results Presentation. First of all, I'd like to apologize for the short delay. We had some technical problems with the webcast, but hopefully, that's all fixed now. My name is Jozef van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO; and with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO.



First, this morning -- this afternoon's agenda, I will start giving a little bit of context as to the market and trading environment we are currently in and then Jeroen will take over reviewing our Q2 and first half 2019 results. I'll give an update of the progress we are making towards our strategic plan that we announced in August of last year. And finally, I will discuss the outlook for 2019 and go to Q&A.



But let me start by drawing your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. And these forward-looking statements rely on several assumptions