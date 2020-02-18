Full Year 2019 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, here in the Crowne Plaza and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Jozef Beurden, Kendrion's CEO; and with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO. First, this morning's agenda. Jeroen will kick us off reviewing the Q4 and full year 2019 results. Then I will take over and give you an update on the progress we have made strategically and operationally. Next, I will discuss the outlook for 2020 and go to Q&A.



Before I hand over to Jeroen, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Jeroen?



Jeroen H. Hemmen - Kendrion N.V. - CFO & Member of