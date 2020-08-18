Half Year 2020 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody here in the Novotel and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and First Half 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO; and with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO.



First, this morning's agenda. I will give an update regarding the COVID situation at Kendrion, both in terms of how it has affected our employees, and some context on what happened in both the Automotive and Industrial markets in which we operate. Then Jeroen will review the Q2 and first half 2020 results. I will then take over and give you an update to the progress we have made operationally. Next, I will discuss the outlook for 2020 and go to Q&A.



Now as to Q&A, because of COVID, we created the opportunity to ask questions not only here in the Novotel, but also for those attending this presentation virtually. This requires that you actively move the cursor on the screen of your computer and then ask your question, pop-up will appear at the bottom, on the right side. You can