Kendrion NV Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, here in the Crowne Plaza and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Capital Markets Day 2020. My name is Joep van Beurden, CEO; and with me here are Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO; Manfred Schlett, who is responsible for the global commercial organization of the Automotive group; Andreas Laschet, who heads our Industrial Brakes unit; and online, we have Telly Kuo, President of Kendrion Asia and responsible for our operations in China. You will hear from all of us over the next 90 minutes or so.



Before we start, I want to talk about the timing of this Capital Markets Day. There's a legitimate question if it's meaningful to talk about our medium- to long-term plans given all the uncertainty we are facing. Our answer, however, is clear. We feel that over the past years, we have positioned the company for sustained and profitable growth from several sources: Automotive, Brakes and China. This growth potential will always be influenced by the cyclicality of the overall economy, geopolitical events