Full Year 2020 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and First Half 2020 Results Presentation, which will take place entirely virtual. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO. And with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO.



First, this morning's agenda. I will give an update regarding the COVID situation at Kendrion and our actions to protect the health and well-being of Kendrion colleagues and their families. Then Jeroen will review the Q4 and full year 2020 results. I will then take over and give you an update of the progress we have made both strategically and operationally in the course of 2020. Next, I will discuss the outlook for 2021 and go to Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Before the COVID update, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on several assumptions concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and other factors, many of which are