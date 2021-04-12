Apr 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Henk Ten Hove - Kendrion N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I hereby open the General Meeting of Shareholders of Kendrion, which is held fully virtual, as you see, from the head office in Amsterdam. Taking into account the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders have been invited to follow the annual meeting virtually using Zoom. In-person attendance by shareholders is, therefore, not allowed.
On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I would welcome you all. My name is Henk Ten Hove, I'm Chairman of the Supervisory Board and member of the HR Committee. Next to me is Marion Mestrom, she is a colleague and also the Chairman of the HR Committee. And on my other side, we have here our CEO, Joep van Beurden; and our CFO, Jeroen Hemmen.
And later on, Frits van Hout, who is our proposed new Supervisory Board member, will also be present. My other 2 colleagues, Jabine van der Meijs and Erwin Doll, are participating through Zoom. In view of the internal audit procedures carried out by Deloitte, Mr. Beemer
Kendrion NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
