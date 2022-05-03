Q1 2022 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Kendrion First Quarter Results 2022 Analyst Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference to Joep van Beurden, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Kendrion's Q1 2022 Results Teleconference. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO, and with me on the call is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO. I will start the meeting with some remarks regarding our Q1 results, after which we'll have time for Q&A. We will post a recording of this call and of the Q&A on Kendrion's website as soon as it's practical.



I would like to draw your attention to the fact that certain statements contained in my remarks and in the answers to your questions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on several assumptions concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the company's control that could