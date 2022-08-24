Half Year 2022 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning here in the Novotel and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and First Half 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Jozef van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO. And with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO.



This morning's agenda, Jeroen will start and review the Q2 and first half 2022 results, after which I will take over and give you an update of the progress we have made both strategically and operationally over the past period. This will be a bit more concise than usual as we will have a more elaborate review during our Capital Markets Day planned for September 8, so in just over 2 weeks. After the review, I will discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year and go to Q&A. Now as to the Q&A, there is the opportunity, of course, to ask questions here in the Novotel, But also for those attending this presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before handing over to Jeroen, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute