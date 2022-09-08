Kendrion NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everybody here in the Novotel and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Capital Markets Day 2022. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO. And with me here are Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO; Richard Mijnheer, responsible for the global commercial organization of the Automotive Group; Ralf Wieland, the Chief Operating Officer of our Automotive Group; Andreas Laschet, who heads our Industrial Brakes unit; and Robert Lewin, leading our Industrial Actuators and Controls Group not present physically, but virtually, we have Telly Kuo, President of Kendrion Asia and responsible for our operations in China. Not presenting, but available for questions are Pascale Cornut, our CIO; and Yvonne Wiersma, who is our GC and who spearheads Kendrion's sustainability efforts.



Almost exactly 2 years ago, September 8, 2020, amid the COVID pandemic, we have launched our strategy and related financial targets for 2025. At the time, we felt that we had positioned our company for sustained and profitable growth from