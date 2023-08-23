Q2 2023 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jozef Aloysius Johannes van Beurden - Kendrion N.V. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, here in the Novotel and on the webcast. Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and First Half 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO; and with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO. This morning's agenda, Jeroen will start and review the Q2 and first half of 2023 results, after which I will take over and talk a bit about the current state of the global economy [give an update] of the progress we have made both strategically and operationally over the past period.



Next, I will discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year and go to Q&A. Now as to Q&A, there is the opportunity to ask questions not only here in the Novotel, but also for those attending this presentation virtually. You can type your questions through the Q&A icon on the bottom of the webcast. Please state your name and company.



Before handing over to Jeroen, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward