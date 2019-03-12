Full Year 2018 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Christina Kolbeck - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR&Sustainability



Yes. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q4 investors and analysts conference. With me today is Gisbert RÃ¼hl, CEO; Marcus Ketter, CFO; and Jens Wegmann, COO of the company. After the presentation, we are happy to answer questions. Now, I would like to hand over to Gisbert RÃ¼hl.



Gisbert RÃ¼hl - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of Management Board&CEO



Yes. Thanks very much, Christina. So sorry for the delay, but even as an increasingly digital