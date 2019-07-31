Jul 31, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q2 2019 analyst and investors conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 31st of July 2019.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Christina Kolbeck. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Christina Kolbeck - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR&Sustainability
Thank you, and welcome to our Q2 investors and analyst conference call today. Here today with me is our CEO, Gisbert RÃ¼hl, who will guide us through the presentation; also I'd like to welcome Dr. Oliver Falk, our new CFO; and also on the line is John Ganem, who is responsible for the Americas operations in the Board. So after the presentation, we are, of course, happy to answer your questions.
And with that, I'd like to hand over to Gisbert.
Gisbert RÃ¼hl - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE
Half Year 2019 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...