Q3 2020 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability



Yes. Thank you, and welcome to our Q3 analysts and investors conference call. With me today are our CEO, Gisbert RÃ¼hl; our Deputy CEO, Mr. Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Dr. Oliver Falk; and our CEO, Americas, John Ganem. They will guide you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will be open for your questions.



Gisbert RÃ¼hl - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of Management Board&CEO



Yes. Thanks very much. Also welcome -- a very warm welcome from my side. We appreciate that you are taking the