Nov 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2020 analyst and investors conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, the conference is being recorded today.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Felix Schmitz. Please go ahead.
Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability
Yes. Thank you, and welcome to our Q3 analysts and investors conference call. With me today are our CEO, Gisbert RÃ¼hl; our Deputy CEO, Mr. Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Dr. Oliver Falk; and our CEO, Americas, John Ganem. They will guide you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will be open for your questions.
Gisbert RÃ¼hl - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of Management Board&CEO
Yes. Thanks very much. Also welcome -- a very warm welcome from my side. We appreciate that you are taking the
Q3 2020 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...