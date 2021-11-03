Q3 2021 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; and our CEO Americas, John Ganem; and our CEO of EU Europe, Bernhard Weiß.



Yes. Thanks, Felix, and welcome also from my side to our Q3 call with record results.