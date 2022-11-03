Q3 2022 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Q3 2022 conference of KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE. For your information, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Felix Schmitz. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Schmitz - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Head of IR - Internal Communications & Sustainability



Yes. Thanks, and welcome, everyone, to our Q3 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; our CEO Europe, Bernhard WeiÃ; and our CEO for the Americas, John Ganem. They will, as always guide you through the presentation, afterwards, we are happy to answer your questions. With that, I would like to hand over to you, Guido.



Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Thanks, Felix. Welcome also from my side to our Q3 call. Let's directly start with the highlights of