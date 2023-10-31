Q3 2023 Kloeckner & Co SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Q3 2023 Conference of KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Fabian Jose. Please go ahead, sir.



Fabian Joseph -



Thanks, and welcome to our Q3 call. With me today are our CEO, Guido Kerkhoff; our CFO, Oliver Falk; and our CEO, Americas, John Ganem. They will guide you through the presentation. And afterwards, we are happy to take your questions. With that, I'd like to hand over to you, Guido.



Guido Kerkhoff - KlÃ¶ckner&Co SE-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Thanks, and welcome also from my side to our Q3 call. I would like to start right away with the highlights of this quarter in which we once again demonstrated our ability to perform in a difficult market environment. Please note that this is the first quarter in which the results of our new Mexican entity NMM are partially