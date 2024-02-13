Feb 13, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Winnik-Kalemba - KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. - Former Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Agnieszka Winnik-Kalemba and I will be the chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of KGHM Polska Miedz Spolka Akcyjna until the Chairman is selected. Welcome, everyone. I would like to welcome all the shareholders and all the Board members as well as the Supervisory Board members and the Board members who are being introduced -- named now.



Let me give a warm welcome to the representatives of the media and employees of our company. The minutes of this Extraordinary General Meeting will be taken by notary (inaudible). Now I would like you to suggest candidates selected from the people attending the meeting. Andrzej Leganowicz, a stakeholder, owner of 1 share, and I would like to be the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting. And if selected, I will assume the post. If there's no other candidates, there's only 1 candidate, Mr. Andrzej Leganowicz, who will be the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Now I would