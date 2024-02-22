Full Year 2023 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Eddy Duquenne Kinepolis Group NV-CEO



Welcome to every one of you and very welcome as well to those following the presentation in the stream. We are very excited about the results that we have announced this morning. So we have been breaking new records for the company as well in revenue as in EBITDAL as in result.



But maybe equally important, we have been breaking new records as well in customer satisfaction and in people satisfaction. And the confidence of the team in the future of the company has never been that high and so that's a very important for us as well.



So all of this, of course, in a background that Hollywood is still recovering and fortunately we know that that has been delayed that recovery in the release of more movies because of the strike that took more than five months and where we think that the impact will essentially be taken into this year, although we see a couple of studios advancing some movies to this year as well.



So essentially, we think that '25, '26 will be the year where we will come again to the release calendar and the volume of movies