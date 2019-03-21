Kitron ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Cathrin Nylander - Kitron ASA - CFO, Acting President & Acting CEO
Okay. Let's start. Welcome to Kitron's 2019 Capital Markets Day. Welcome, investors and members of the financial community. Welcome, board. Welcome, employees, and welcome to all of you following us on our webcast. My name is Cathrin Nylander, and I am acting CEO of Kitron.
Today, we will present an update on our current strategy, and we will extend our strategic horizon until 2025. So but before we start, let's do some practicalities or formalities.
This presentation will contain forward-looking statements, and they are, in their nature, uncertain. So I want you to be mindful of that. And for the practicalities, this will be a presentation going on for about 2 hours without a break. I hope that is okay. And thereafter, we will have queries and answers. So please, if you can keep your questions until that time, that would be very good.
So let's start, and I would like to start with introducing the Kitron Chairman of the Board, Tuomo LÃ¤hdesmÃ¤ki.
Tuomo LÃ¤hdesmÃ¤
