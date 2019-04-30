Q1 2019 Kitron ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Cathrin Nylander

Kitron ASA - CFO, Acting President & Acting CEO



Cathrin Nylander - Kitron ASA - CFO, Acting President & Acting CEO



Good morning. Welcome to this Kitron First Quarter Results Presentation 2019. I'm Cathrin Nylander, and I'm CFO and acting CEO of Kitron.



For some comments. Revenue was strong in the first quarter. We have received about -- or reached 25% revenue increase compared to last year. The growth this quarter was particularly strong in NOK in the Industry sector, but in percentage-wise, both had a very strong growth in the Offshore/Marine sector.



We improved our profitability to 6.3%, which is in line with expectations. The overall demand trends are positive with an all-time high order backlog, increasing 43% year-on-year. And all sectors, except Energy/Telecom, increased the order backlog significantly.



We also had a continued increase in working capital related to