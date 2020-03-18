Kitron ASA - Special Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Good morning. Welcome to Kitron Capital Markets Presentation update. I'm Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron. Together with my team, we're here to give you an update on the company's operations and progress towards our strategic ambitions and financial targets presented at last year's Capital Markets Day.



Since we started planning this event, circumstances have changed. The COVID-19 virus has spread throughout the world, disrupting lives, plans, short-term operations and strategic initiatives. This presentation will, therefore, provide a shorter recap, an update on strategy and focus more on the situation now before us, before moving into a more extended Q&A session.



If you have registered beforehand, you can ask questions during the Q&A. In any case, you can submit questions online during the presentation.



Slide 2, please. As usual, there's a substantial disclaimer. I underline that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and as always, there are uncertainties, and you should keep that in mind.