Q1 2021 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to a review of Kitron's first quarter 2021. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, and with me today, as usual, is CFO, Cathrin Nylander. I'd like to remind you that we conclude with a Q&A session, and I encourage you to post questions during the presentation.



Let's look at an overview of the quarter. Next slide, please. So customers' demand was strong in the first quarter. And although component supply has been challenging, Kitron has yet again delivered its strongest first quarter. During the first quarter, the market sectors Electrification and Industry drives growth. Industry products supporting automation and increased industrial capacity have been particularly strong.



Our EBIT profit improves by close to 12%, generating an EPS of NOK 0.25 in the first quarter. As usual, when there's a strengthening of our consolidation currency, in Kitron's case, not versus USD and euro, growth looks weaker than it really is. We primarily see this in our order backlog, which seems to be flat compared to last year but grows 8% in