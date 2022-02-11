Q4 2021 Kitron ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to a review of Kitron's Fourth Quarter and Full year Results 2021. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron. And with me today, as usual, the CFO, Cathrin Nylander. I'd like to remind you that we will conclude with a Q&A session, and I encourage you to post questions during the presentation.



Now let's take a look at an overview of the quarter. Slide 2. Demand continues to be very strong. Kitron's revenue for the fourth quarter was NOK 949 million. This brings 2021 Q4 revenue to 2020 year's level on comparative currencies. The order backlog ended at a record NOK 2.8 billion, an increase of 41% compared to last year. This is a record again, and it reflects the strong total demand situation.



However, strong demand was overshadowed by a challenging supply situation, primarily from the semiconductor shortage. For the full year and quarter, sales was affected approximately 10% negatively by supply chain delays. Operating margin was affected about 1% reduction due to delays in efficiencies and rapid component price increases. Net working