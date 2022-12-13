Kitron ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Peter Nilsson - Kitron ASA - CEO & President



Welcome to Kitron's Capital Markets presentation for 2022. I'm Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Kitron Group. And joining me today is CFO, Cathrin Nylander; COO, Kristoffer AsklÃ¶v; MD Norway and VP Americas, Hans Petter Thomassen will be presenting. But also here today is the CEO of BB Electronics, Carsten is here also. You can meet him. And our CTO, Stian is also here.



The agenda today covers a brief introduction to Kitron before we dive into markets and growth. Hans Petter follows with a look at growth opportunities within the defense sector, then Kristoffer will review the future capacity and efficiency efforts; finally, Cathrin and I will present strategic objectives and long-term financial targets before wrapping up with our thoughts on ESG, sustainability and EU taxonomy.



So let's kick off the review. Let's start with a brief introduction to the Kitron Group. We have our roots and the company founded in 1962 in Arendal, Norway. Today, we're an industrial partner to over 200 companies, many of them leaders in their segments. We are a