Q1 2021 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Liv Marvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello, everyone. My name is Liv Marvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties ASA. I wish to welcome you to our company presentation. This presentation will, as you saw previously, be recorded. (Instructions)



Okay. This is what and who KMC properties wants to be. We want to be the preferred partner for actors in the logistic and industrial business. Our CFO, Kristoffer Holmen and I will now give you some information about KMC Properties, our status, our outlook and our ambition.



As a start, we will give you a company overview of KMC Properties. And we have called it KMC Properties at a glance. Kristoffer, I leave the word to you.



Kristoffer Holmen - KMC Properties ASA - CFO



Thank you, Liv. As you said, let's look at the company. This slide is called KMC Properties at a glance. I will start off with the key figures. As of March 31, 2021, net yield was at 6.3% based on net operating income and portfolio value as of March 31. The portfolio value was at NOK3.1 billion, giving a price of NOK9,000 per square meters