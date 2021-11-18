Q3 2021 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

* Liv Malvik

KMC Properties ASA - CEO

* Kristoffer Holmen

KMC Properties ASA - CFO



* Christopher Mo Dege

Pareto Securities - Analyst



Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties ASA. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. And Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties company presentation of our third quarter 2021.



KMC Properties has an ambition. We want to be the preferred partner for the actors in the logistic and industrial business. And Kristoffer and I will now give you some information about KMC Properties, our company, our status, our ambition, and outlook.



This page give a brief overview of KMC Properties. We have called it, KMC at a glance. And who are we?



