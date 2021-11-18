Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Liv Malvik
KMC Properties ASA - CEO
* Kristoffer Holmen
KMC Properties ASA - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher Mo Dege
Pareto Securities - Analyst
=====================
Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO
Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties ASA. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. And Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties company presentation of our third quarter 2021.
KMC Properties has an ambition. We want to be the preferred partner for the actors in the logistic and industrial business. And Kristoffer and I will now give you some information about KMC Properties, our company, our status, our ambition, and outlook.
This page give a brief overview of KMC Properties. We have called it, KMC at a glance. And who are we?
Q3 2021 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...