Q1 2022 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 19, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Liv Malvik

KMC Properties ASA - CEO

* Kristoffer Holmen

KMC Properties ASA - CFO



=====================

Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. Kristoffer and I will together take you through this Q1 presentation. This page gives a brief overview of KMC Properties.



KMC Properties is a real estate company focused on owning industrial and logistics properties. We have a portfolio of 46 assets, excluding Russia, primarily in the Nordics, with a constitution of approximately 377,000 square meters by the end of Q1 2022. We have long-term lease agreements with solid counterparties. Our two largest tenants are BEWI and Insula, majority owned by the Bekken and the WitzÃ¸e family, respectively. We have a portfolio value of approximately NOK4 billion book, a net yield of 6.4%, a WAULT of 10.1