Q2 2022 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Liv Malvik

KMC Properties ASA - CEO

* Kristoffer Holmen

KMC Properties ASA - CFO



=====================

Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC. Properties. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. And Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties Q2 2022 presentation.



This page gives a brief overview of KMC Properties.



KMC Properties is a real estate company focused on owning industrial and logistics properties. We have a portfolio of 46 assets, excluding Russia, primarily in the Nordics, and with the constitution of approximately 377,000 square meters in Q2 2022. We have long-term lease agreements with solid counterparties.



95% of our rental income is 100% CPI adjusted. We have low operational expenses due to mainly triple net bare-house lease contracts. And our two largest tenants are BEWI and