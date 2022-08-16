Q2 2022 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Liv Malvik
KMC Properties ASA - CEO
* Kristoffer Holmen
KMC Properties ASA - CFO
=====================
Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO
Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC. Properties. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. And Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties Q2 2022 presentation.
This page gives a brief overview of KMC Properties.
KMC Properties is a real estate company focused on owning industrial and logistics properties. We have a portfolio of 46 assets, excluding Russia, primarily in the Nordics, and with the constitution of approximately 377,000 square meters in Q2 2022. We have long-term lease agreements with solid counterparties.
95% of our rental income is 100% CPI adjusted. We have low operational expenses due to mainly triple net bare-house lease contracts. And our two largest tenants are BEWI and
