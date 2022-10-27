Q3 2022 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to KMC Properties' third-quarter presentation. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of the company. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Kristoffer Holmen.



In KMC properties, we have a long-term vision of becoming the preferred partner for logistics and industrial properties. And in the third quarter, we continued to develop towards that goal by nurturing relations to existing customers and extending our portfolio with three new properties.



Subsequent to the quarter, our largest client, BEWI announced that the final approvals from all relevant competition authorities have been received and that BEWI is proceeding towards completion of the acquisition of Jackon Holding AS. This transaction will in turn unlock our agreements with BEWI for the acquisition of up