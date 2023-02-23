Q4 2022 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to KMC Properties fourth quarter presentation. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of the company. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Kristoffer Holeman. In KMC properties, we have a long-term vision of becoming the preferred real estate partner for logistic and industrial companies. And in the fourth quarter, we continued to develop towards the goal by nurturing relations to existing customers and extending our portfolio with 12 new properties.



We concluded the first part of our major portfolio transaction with BEWI in the fourth quarter after the company received all relevant approvals from competition authorities at the beginning of the quarter. At the end of 2022, we have 61 properties in our portfolio and we will continue to pursue value accretive growth going forward.



If we look at our key performance indicators, our portfolio is currently valued at NOK5.4 billion, a rough 30% increase from where we were only one year ago. The net yield of our portfolio was 6.9%. Note that we are now excluding project costs in our