Q1 2023 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Liv Malvik - Kmc Properties ASA - CEO



Welcome to KMC Properties' first quarter presentation. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of the company. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Kristoffer Holmen. In KMC Properties, we have a long term vision of becoming the preferred partner, real estate partner for logistic and industrial companies.



And in the first quarter, we continued to develop towards that goal by nurturing relations to existing customers and extending our portfolio with five new properties. One new property located in Narvik in Northern Norway announced in December last year, and three properties in Finland, and one in Denmark which were part of the transformative agreement entered with BEWI last summer.



At the end of the first quarter of 2023, we had 65 properties in our portfolio. We also reached a milestone of NOK6 billion in gross asset value, twice as much as the gross asset value when we started out in January two years ago.



We are very pleased with this growth, and we will continue to pursue value accretive growth going forward. Importantly, we are