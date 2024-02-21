Feb 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Gary H. Pilnick - WK Kellogg Co - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being here. It wasn't that a tremendous breakfast. Steve and Diana, our team set that up all last night and in particular, it was a cereal-only breakfast. I think you're going to hear that theme during the course of today. So again, a round of applause for our team who did a tremendous job.



Thank you. I'm joined on stage today by Doug VanDeVelde, our Chief Growth Officer; Bruce Brown, our Chief Customer Officer; and Dave McKinstray, our Chief Financial Officer. Our business and our brands have been part of all of your lives. We know that. Now let's fast forward to today, and we're going to unpack for you who we are, the unique opportunity that lies ahead of us and how we're positioned to deliver against that opportunity.



You're going to hear from us what's very different about how we're operating, how we're focused and integrated and how we're investing for today and tomorrow. You'll also hear how excited we are about the cereal category, a very special category indeed.



Now we thought we