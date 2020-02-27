Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
AndrÃ©Kudelski - Kudelski SA - Chairman, CEO, President & Member of Executive Board
So ladies and gentlemen, it's a great pleasure to welcome you for this annual 2019 results press conference. And I would like first to start to welcome you, but also to just present a few members of our executive team that are with us today.
We have first, Mauro Saladini, the group CFO. We have Nancy Goldberg, if you can just stand, our new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, in-charge of Digital TV. We have, just close to, Dave Luken, the CEO of SKIDATA. We have also Andrew Howard, he's CEO of Kudelski Security, plus we have a number of our executive team.
Having said that, and I would first give you a few highlights before passing the floor to Mauro. Last year was not a great year, but at the same time, was extremely important in terms of efforts done to get something better for 2020 and beyond. So the total revenue and other operating income have been at USD 827.3 million and EBITDA of USD 81.4 million excluding restructuring costs.
Now one element that we have really
Full Year 2019 Kudelski SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...