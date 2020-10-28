Q3 2020 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

George Lane - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Director of IR & International Finance



Thank you, Cole, and good morning, everyone. Tyson Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer; and John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer, are on today's call. We will discuss our financial performance and review our business activities for the third quarter. After our prepared comments, we'll take questions.



Our earnings press release and the accompanying financial tables are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.silabs.com. This call is also being webcast, and a replay will be