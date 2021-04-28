Apr 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Matt, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Silicon Labs' First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to, Austin Dean, Silicon Labs' Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.
Austin Dean -
Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Tyson Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer; John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer; and Giovani Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance are on today's call. We will discuss our financial performance for the first quarter and review our bid activities. After our prepared comments, we will take questions.
Our earnings press release and the accompanying financial tables are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.silabs.com. This call is also being webcast, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks.
Our comments today will
Q1 2021 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...