Q1 2021 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Matt, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Silicon Labs' First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to, Austin Dean, Silicon Labs' Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Austin Dean -



Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Tyson Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer; John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer; and Giovani Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance are on today's call. We will discuss our financial performance for the first quarter and review our bid activities. After our prepared comments, we will take questions.



Our earnings press release and the accompanying financial tables are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.silabs.com. This call is also being webcast, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks.



Our comments today will